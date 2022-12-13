Health Department encourages folks to "Wrap It Up" this holiday season

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&