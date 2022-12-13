Health Department encourages folks to "Wrap It Up" this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City County Health Department is taking a unique approach this year -- on educating people about sexually transmitted infections. They have a promotion this month called “Wrap It Up.”
During December the health department is giving away a free roll of gift-wrapping paper to anyone who comes in for a sexually transmitted infection check-up or birth control appointment.
Abby Hinz, a family planning nurse practitioner with the department, said -- aside from abstinence -- barrier birth control options like condoms are still the most effective STI protection. Free condoms are always available at the health department.
“I’m sure lots of people have heard the ‘Wrap It Up’ slogan before, and we thought that going along with the holidays and giving gifts that the wrapping paper was kind-of a fun touch," Hinz said. "STI’s are not the gift you want to give to anyone around the holidays.”
Hinz added that talking about sexual health can be difficult, and a huge focus of the promotion is providing a safe space to have the conversation.
The health department encourages anyone who is sexually active to visit their office this month, whether you need the wrapping paper or not.