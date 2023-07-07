Health education center celebrates first anniversary

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An education resource for Wisconsin health care workers celebrated one year in operation Friday.
The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute celebrated its anniversary at its Chippewa Falls location Friday. It's partially funded by the nonprofit Dove Healthcare Community Foundation and provides nursing assistant training, first aid and CPR classes — as well as dementia education. Its mission is to provide well-trained health care workers to Northwestern Wisconsin and aims to offer even more services in the next year.
"What we're looking forward to now is expanding into new curriculums," said Healthcare Workforce Training Institute director Paula Gibson. "We are developing a dementia curriculum that will be available for anyone who would like it. It can be for a family caregiver or a professional caregiver. We want to make trainings that are accessible to all."
The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute has six locations that include Bloomer, Eau Claire and Rice Lake. Gibson said over the past year these locations helped teach over 700 students and brought over 300 practitioners to local care facilities.