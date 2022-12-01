Health Expert: Keep kids who may have RSV home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As RSV cases spike, an expert says if you think your child has the virus, keep them home.
Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric infectious disease physician with UW Health, said RSV testing isn’t typically necessary because disease and symptom management does not change with a diagnosis, and most children recover well at home with standard remedies, without being seen by a doctor.
“There's nothing we do differently if we know a patient has RSV," DeMuri said. "There's no specific treatment for it and the isolation procedures, unlike COVID, are the same for other respiratory viruses. Namely, when a child no longer has fever, they can go back to school or daycare.”
Demuri added there are no antiviral medications for RSV like we have for the flu or COVID-19, and almost all children get RSV at least once before they are two years old. In some cases, kids under 18 months can have more extreme symptoms and develop bronchiolitis or pneumonia.
If you are concerned your child might have RSV, DeMuri says to keep them home, make sure they drink lots of fluids and give them an over the counter fever-reducer and/or cough medicine. Consult your family physician if their condition worsens beyond cold-like symptoms or if they have difficulty breathing.