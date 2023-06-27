Health experts share tips to avoid mosquito disease

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - On Tuesday morning, the Dunn County Health Department said a horse had tested positive for West Nile Virus — the first case in Wisconsin this year.
According to Lori VanDamme, HSHS Sacred Heart infection prevention, the disease is mosquito-borne and an average of 20 people per year get infected in Wisconsin.
VanDamme said 80% of humans don't get sick from infection, however for those who do get infected, it's important to seek medical attention.
"They develop fever, joint aches, body aches, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, or sometimes rash," VanDamme said. "Most of those people recover."
VanDamme said some people get more severe symptoms such as weeks-long fatigue or dangerous brain inflammation. To avoid the virus, VanDamme suggested avoiding dense woods or still water as mosquitos are heavier in those areas. Other prevention tips include using insect repellant, wearing long sleeves and avoiding being outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.