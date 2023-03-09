Health experts: Start going to bed earlier to prep for daylight saving time

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's time to "spring forward" for daylight saving time this weekend, and that means losing an hour of sleep.
Dr. Timothy Young, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said the most important tip is to get enough sleep this weekend.
Not getting enough sleep can cause drowsiness, irritability, and weaken the immune system. Young said he recommends starting to go to bed earlier in the days before the time change to get ready for losing an hour this weekend.
"The tough one this weekend, is that we have to plan ahead," he said. "We have to start getting 15 or 30 minutes extra sleep tonight and tomorrow night, so that when Saturday night comes around and it's time to go to bed, you can go to bed a little bit earlier than usual and wake up refreshed, and not miss whatever you've got going on Sunday morning."
According to Young, adults should get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night, and kids and teenagers should get eight to ten hours.
Daylight saving time is at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Don't forget to turn your clocks forward one hour.