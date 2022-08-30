Health Officials: 'Back to School' is a great time to catch up on immunizations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The start of the school year brings an unwelcome trend with it -- the passing of contagious illnesses among classmates.
Health experts say one of the biggest defenses against unnecessary spread of illness is immunization. According to a report this summer from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 25 million children failed to get routine vaccinations in 2021.
Health officials are reminding everyone to make sure children are caught up on all of their regular immunizations as we enter another year.
"Going back to school is a good time to get caught up on the immunizations, because children are together spreading more illnesses, plus schools do require certain immunizations," Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. "If we don't keep our immunizations up, we do worry that some of these illnesses we haven't seen circulating for decades, could circulate again."
Vaccines that are required by state law for public school students include Polio and Hepatitis B among others. Parents should consult their primary care physician if they have any questions or concerns, or to make sure their child is up-to-date.