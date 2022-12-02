Health Officials: Flu, RSV activity rising in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health officials are warning of higher than usual flu and RSV activity levels in Eau Claire County and the state, while providing things you can do to help stop these viruses from circulating.
In a press release, Rachel Mukai, a Communicable Disease Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that anyone who has symptoms of flu, RSV or COVID-19 should stay home.
She offered these steps to help the community stay healthy:
- Stay home when you feel sick.
- Get up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Wash your hands often.
“It’s especially important to take these steps before coming in close contact with people who are more likely to get seriously sick from the flu and RSV. That includes children younger than 1, people 65 and older, and people who are immunocompromised,” Mukai said.
Symptoms of flu, RSV, or COVID-19 can include:
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Fever or chills
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
- Headache
- Body aches
- Wheezing
- Decreased appetite
- Loss of taste and smell
- Diarrhea
You should seek medical care if you or your child has difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement, and a temperature of 103 or higher.
Mukai said COVID-19 also continues to circulate in the community, but the community level is low.