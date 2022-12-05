Health officials offering tips to stay safe during Wisconsin winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Temperatures are starting to drop in the Chippewa Valley, and health officials are warning: the cold is no joke.
When Wisconsin winter brings wind chills as low as -50 degrees, Tyler Bowe, Trauma Coordinator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, said frostbite can develop in just minutes.
It starts as pain and redness on exposed skin, but can quickly develop into a more serious health issue. Bowe said frostbite often goes hand-in-hand with hypothermia, which is when your body temperature dips below 95 degrees. He said that comes with a myriad of issues, such as an irregular heartbeat, confusion, lethargy, and loss of consciousness.
If you've spent many winters in Wisconsin you may be familiar with these concerns, but winter can be unpredictable. Bowe said problems come when snow decreases mobility, or if you're not bundled up enough.
"Really I think the community does a good job of understanding the cold temperatures but unfortunately we do see patients where their cold exposure has done permanent damage to some of their tissues," Bowe said. "That's really unfortunate because, in a lot of instances, it could be prevented."
He said infants, kids and the elderly are especially at risk. He added, always cover your fingers, toes, nose and cheeks; it's often best to opt for your warmest coat and keep spare socks, hats, gloves, or even hand warmers in your car.
Bowe also said never try to warm up with hot water. If your skin's been exposed to the cold, that water could actually leave you with a burn.