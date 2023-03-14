Health professionals offer tips ahead of spring break travels

(WQOW) - If you're hitting the road or sky for spring break next week, health care workers have a few ways for you to stay healthy during your trip.
According to Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health, the main one is staying up to date on all vaccinations.
The CDC recommends checking the travel requirements and recommendations for a spring break destination, and understand health care access there. If you plan on leaving the country, a series of health issues may greet you that you may not experience in the United States.
"There are a lot of disease processes that typically are very rare or don't exist here in the United States. So before you travel to a different country, it's always a good idea to go on the CDC's website and see are there other vaccines or things that you need to consider before you travel to those places," Pothof said.
The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in high-traffic areas like buses or airports as an extra precaution while traveling and washing hands often or using hand sanitizer.