Holiday Health: Give the gift of safeguarding your own health to front-line workers this season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local health care providers are stretched thin, as the trio of Covid-19, RSV and influenza continue to put a strain on front-line workers. State health care data shows RSV cases finally starting to drop a bit. On the other hand, the number of flu cases is still rising.
Health care workers have been busy for months. Marshfield Clinic Health System said its Eau Claire hospital is operating above 90% capacity, and has been for over a month. They also hit record urgent care numbers in recent weeks.
All of this as the days melt away before a holiday season that could cause another deadly surge. One local expert is urging common-sense precautions to prevent unnecessary strain on the health care system.
“It’s the holidays. It’s a great time to get together, and we all should," Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer, said. "But if you’re sick, nobody wants that for a Christmas gift. If you start to get a cold or sniffles or other symptoms -- don’t go.”
In addition to staying home when experiencing symptoms, Johnson said simple precautions like covering coughs and frequent hand-washing will go a long way toward slowing the spread of illness. He also urged people to use other resources like calling your primary physician before going to the hospital during this busy time.