How to avoid illness this holiday season

(WQOW) - With the holiday season approaching quickly, experts are stressing the importance of preventive measures you can take in order to stay healthy.
Virus experts are concerned about Influenza, RVS, and Covid-19 this season.
Precautions for these illnesses include avoiding contact with people who are sick, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces often, and avoiding touching your face.
Experts are also stressing the importance of receiving multiple vaccinations to protect yourself and the people around you.
They say vaccinations will prevent you from infection, severe disease, hospitalization, and even death.
"It's particularly important for people who have pre-existing medical conditions and who are older to get their vaccines so that if they are exposed to the virus, it may not prevent infection 100 percent, but it will make the chances that they will be hospitalized or at a severe disease requiring life support much lower," said chief medical officer for communicable diseases with the Wisconsin Department of Health, Dr. Ryan Westergaard.
Health experts say everyone is susceptible to getting an illness and vaccinations are the solution.
For more tips to keep yourself healthy this holiday season, visit dhs.wi.gov, dhs.wi.gov/outbreaks or dhs.wi.gov/COVID-19.