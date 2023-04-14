HSHS Sacred Heart ending mask requirement for most visitors

WQOW - HSHS Wisconsin hospitals will no longer be requiring masks for most of its visitors, according to a Facebook post from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
HSHS said the change comes after a "steady decrease" in COVID-19.
The announcement comes just 10 days after Mayo Clinic announced it's rolling back its mask guidelines.
Masks will still be required at HSHS for those who may have a respiratory illness or have COVID-19 symptoms, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 10 days, work or live in an area with a COVID-19 outbreak or visit or care for patients who are isolating.
According to its Facebook post, HSHS said they may reinstate masking requirements if there are surges in respiratory illness.