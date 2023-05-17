HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital warning about dangers of ignoring stroke symptoms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is raising awareness about how symptoms you may be ignoring could be signs of a stroke.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Annie Letkiewicz, the stroke program coordinator with Sacred Heart Hospital, said last year they had over 300 patients with signs and symptoms of a stroke.
According to Sacred Heart, strokes affect women twice as often as men. Letkiewicz said that is likely because women ignore early signs.
"Women lead very busy lives these days," said Letkiewicz. "We're working full time. We're taking care of families. We're taking care of our households. It's important not to ignore any of these symptoms and just brush it off as 'you know you are very stressed today, you have a lot going' on because it could be signs of something way more serious."
Because symptoms are often ignored and onset, there is an acronym to help you remember the early signs: BE FAST.
'BE' is for balance difficulty and eye changes.
In 'FAST', F is for face drooping. A, Arm weakness. S, Speech difficulty. T, terrible headache.
Letkiewicz said if you recognize any of those symptoms seek help immediately as the treatment window is small.