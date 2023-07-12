Local dementia expert discusses new FDA Alzheimer's drug

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last week the FDA approved a new drug Leqembi that will reduce the progression of Alzheimer's disease. But one expert says the impact will be minimal.
Dementia care specialist Karla Berscheit said the announcement is "a step forward." She said it will impact communities around the area because it will raise widespread awareness about Alzheimer's Disease.
Berscheit said the achievement is great but said concerns still remain. One of those concerns is the specific requirements for the drug.
"Unfortunately this is only going to affect people that are in the very early stages of dementia and specifically Alzheimer's disease," she said.
Another concern about the drug is the cost. Berscheit says Leqembi is expected to cost $26,000 per year.
She said the drug delays progression by about five and a half months. She reminded people Leqembi is not a cure and dementia is ultimately fatal.
She encourages people to reach out to their local ADRC if a loved one may being experiencing dementia.