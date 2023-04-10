Local doctor brings attention to alcoholism during Alcohol Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local doctor is bringing attention to the dangers of drinking in light of Alcohol Awareness Month.
According to the State Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has the third highest percentage of adults who drink in the country.
Each year in the U.S., an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes making it the third most preventable cause of death nationwide.
Mayo Clinic Addictions Physician Dr. Glenn Kauppila said data shows a recent trend in the right direction when it comes to cases of alcoholism.
"We saw kind of a rise during the pandemic, but those numbers are starting to gradually decrease somewhat," Kauppila said.
While this is good news, here are some signs from Mayo Clinic to look out for if you face an alcohol use disorder: Being unable to limit the amount of alcohol you drink, spending a lot of time drinking, getting alcohol or recovering from alcohol use and feeling a strong craving or urge to drink alcohol among others.
Doctors say binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for woman.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol you can find resources here.