Local expert discusses how to get a head start on allergy season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spring allergy season is right around the corner, and an expert is sharing some tips on how to keep the sneezes at a minimum.
Prevea Health Allergist Dr. Dylan Timberlake said one important prevention method is being proactive in taking allergy medicine. He advises taking medications weeks in advance to ensure your immune system is prepared and symptoms are reduced.
"Once we see the weather warm up next month we are probably going to start seeing tree pollen season and so we're getting to that close time where you really want to start your nasal steroids a couple weeks prior to the allergy season and so I typically tell most of my patients typically about mid-March is where you want to start those medicines so we're pretty much there at this point in time," Timberlake said.
Besides taking medications early, there are other ways to reduce symptoms. Timberlake said you can decrease pollen exposure by keeping house windows closed and showering at the end of the day.
Timberlake did not provide an outlook for how severe the allergy season will be in the Chippewa Valley.