Local OB-GYN reacts to approved postpartum depression pill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local doctor is calling the recent approval of a postpartum depression pill a win for women.
On Saturday, the FDA approved Zuranolone. It's meant to help with symptoms like feeling sadness, hopelessness and fatigue. An OB-GYN with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire said postpartum depression is extremely common, and a lot of women suffer with symptoms silently, when there is help out there.
"I think that any new treatment that we have for postpartum women is a gain, is a win," said Dr. Blenda Yun. "We need more options to treat this condition and we need to stop expecting women to just suffer through it, too."
Dr. Yun said women can experience postpartum symptoms immediately after child birth up until six months later. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, help is available. You can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.