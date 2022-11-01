Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Signs, symptoms and what you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lung cancer — it's a disease that affects and kills thousands of Americans, with experts saying it is the deadliest form of cancer.
Angela Quick, hospital director at HSHS Prevea Cancer Lung Center said the disease itself kills more people than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined, with smoking being the leading cause of lung cancer deaths.
According to the American Cancer Society, there are already over 11,000 deaths just this year from lung cancer, and here in Wisconsin, it is expected that over a total of 3,000 men and woman will die from lung cancer this year.
Some common symptoms of the disease sound and look a lot like a cold. Wheezing, coughing, and fatigue. A lot of times people ignore something like a cough, and by that point it could be too late.
"Because of the pandemic I think a lot of people have delayed going to the doctor for little things," Quick said. "It could be that cough or that wheeze, chalking it up to something else, and what we're finding is that far less people are coming in for their screenings and so people are getting diagnosed with cancer in later stages."
Quick said that there are many things that you can do to prevent lung cancer. The biggest thing is quit smoking. If you are a smoker though, your insurance may cover lung cancer testing for free.
The biggest message is to test early. If you do have lung cancer, the sooner treatment starts, the better.
If you're looking for a sign to quit smoking, this may be it: The Great American Smokeout is on November 17. That's when people are encouraged to start to quit smoking.