Marshfield Clinic introduces new occupation health questions to better diagnose patients

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you're a patient at Marshfield Clinic, the next time you have an appointment you'll be asked what you do for work and there's a specific reason why.
These new occupation questions could help the clinic better diagnose and treat you.
"If we know that job we can look at that in the context of what that patient does with their time and that to me is the key to a more nuance question," said Casper Bendixsen from Marshfield Clinic.
Medical professionals will ask the questions annually for anyone over the age of 16. The questions are optional for patients between the ages of 12 to 15.
A patient is not required to answer and can decline the questions if they want to keep their medical history private. Patients will have a variety of occupations to select ranging from agriculture to business.
Bendixsen said the data collected is not tied to health insurance information. He says all Marshfield locations will implement the system within the next year.