Mayo Clinic Health System stopping labor, delivery services in Menomonie, Barron

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Barron and soon, Menomonie.
According to press release from the clinic, labor and delivery services stopped at the Northland location in Barron on August 26. Labor and delivery services will cease at the Red Cedar location in Menomonie a the end of 2022.
These services will be transitioned to the Eau Claire clinic location.
Mayo Clinic officials say the reason for the change is lack of staffing. They say they've been aggressively recruiting for several OB-GYN positions at both locations over the past two years, but have not been successful. They say this reflects on a nationwide OB-GYN physician shortage across the country.
Prenatal and postpartum care and gynecological services will continue to be provided at both locations, however.
"It is an honor to care for the residents of Northwest Wisconsin, and we appreciate the trust they have placed in us," says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. "We understand the uncertainty this may cause... Our top priorities are to provide a seamless transition for patients ensuring a positive birth experience and to maintain employment for all staff."
Current patients are being notified of the change and of the options available to them.