Mayo Clinic introduces new tech to help detect lung cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer, claiming the lives of 130,000 people in the U.S. last year alone. However, new technology can help fight against the disease, and it's now available in northwestern Wisconsin.
Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire is introducing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy. According to Mayo, it allows pulmonologists to examine tiny airways in the lungs, catching the cancer in its earliest stages. Thus, making it easier for doctor's to treat and cure patients.
Pulmonary critical care and sleep consultant Dr. Adel Zurob said this new technology offers more accessibility and precision.
"What this tech does is it takes the patient's CT scan they already had, feeds it into computer software that generates a 3D image and GPS type map that allows us to draw a path to that lesion and try and sample it."
Zurob said the new tech also allows them to sample smaller lesions, which helps provide more options for treatment. He added it's exciting because it also offers better results than ever before.