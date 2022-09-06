Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanding in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - As of September 26, there are a total of 63 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin. However, cases are dropping, and now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding eligibility requirements for the vaccine.
The most important thing to know is there is now a new category of people who are eligible for a monkeypox vaccine.
The DHS is now encouraging pre-exposure vaccinations, meaning you may get a vaccine if you may be at risk for monkeypox in the future. That includes gay and bisexual men, and transgender men and women who anticipate having multiple or anonymous sexual partners; as well as those living with HIV or taking HIV pre-exposure medication. This criteria also includes lab personnel and specialty healthcare providers, such as those working in an STD clinic, who have exposure to monkeypox specimens.
Previously, the only people considered eligible were those who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks or anyone with a known exposure to the disease, which would typically be handled by healthcare providers.
"That category of people are generally identified through public health investigations," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. "So someone tests positive, local or tribal health department personnel do an interview, find out who that person may have been in contact with, those contacts are confidentially reached out to and are offered that vaccine to prevent clinical monkeypox disease."
Westergaard said the expansion comes with a decline in cases over the past week, as they wait to see if the spread will plateau. However, Westergaard did add several Wisconsinites have been hospitalized for pain control or to receive an antiviral treatment available to those who are at high-risk for severe infections.
He added, it's important to keep in mind the disease is not spread just through sexual contact, but through close contact as well, such as sharing clothing or touching someone with a monkeypox lesion. That's why he said it is important for every Wisconsinite to stay vigilant.