Mosquitos seem to be everywhere, here is how to avoid their bites

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sunny skies and warm weather are here and so are the mosquitoes. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has tips to help people spend more time outside — and less time scratching bites.
Tristin Faust, a chemist with the health department, said it's important to avoid bug heavy areas like still water and dense forest. Additionally, she said to avoid dusk and dawn as those are the times that mosquitoes are most active. For those who do find themselves in those areas, use EPA-approved bug repellant and wear long sleeves to avoid potential sickness-causing bites.
"Mosquito-borne diseases are rare in Wisconsin in our area, but they do exist, like West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis but normally people won't know they're infected or show any symptoms," said Faust.
According to Faust, symptoms don't appear until 3-14 days after exposure, and if symptoms like fever, headaches, body aches or rashes are felt, to see a doctor right away.
To keep an eye on the species of mosquitoes in Eau Claire, Faust said that the health department traps and monitors mosquitoes.
To do this, experts leave out a block of dry ice to attract mosquitoes, then use nets to catch hundreds of the bugs. Then, mosquitoes are organized by species and if there are any disease-prone species, the health department sends the data to the UW-Madison Institute for Molecular Virology.
According to Faust, there has been no reason to take any extra steps beyond this as disease-carrying mosquitoes are not found in worrying numbers in Eau Claire.