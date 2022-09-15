Mother shares story of teen daughter's suicide, ECASD adds more mental health resources

If you are experiencing difficult thoughts, call 9-8-8 now. You are not alone.
CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - May 26, 2016 — burned in a mother's memory. At 16 years old, Missy Ojibway's daughter died by suicide.
"Some days it feels like it happened yesterday and it's still stunning and breath taking; other days it feels like it's been 100 years," Missy told News 18.
Missy recalls the years, days and moments leading up to the day her daughter, Megan, took her own life. It was sudden.
"Maybe her last year of middle school but definitely the start of high school her dad and I started seeing some personality changes."
The changes: being rebellious, acting out, personality changes. Some she says, was typical teenager behavior, nothing too concerning. Then things started to turn more dark and extreme.
"I'm not really sure what happened," said Missy. "We reached out to her school guidance councilors, her teachers were aware but the day she walked on, I mean it was suddenly." Missy said Megan talked to her brother and father and a few minutes later, she was gone.
Years ago Missy said the school was to blame, that mental health and care were lacking but now she sees the issue is deeper.
"What I've learned is there is so much responsibility on the shoulders of teachers. They have to wear so many hats at so many times. How can they be accountable for such a horrific situation?"
Missy also revealed that when talking to area educators they told her they never felt adequately trained in these situations and that the resources and knowledge to step in and help was lacking.
News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire Area School District, where Missy's daughter was a student, to see what has changed in recent years when it comes to mental health training and resources.
ECASD told us because of more funding they have been able to add more staff and training to identify concerns. They also have a curriculum focused on mental health that changes for every grade level to address the topic for that level of development.
"By doing that we are going to get to our kids sooner," said ECASD Director of Student Services, Lisa Steig. "We are going to be able to identify those needs early on and be able to create interventions and support for the kids."
In Steig's career she believes what it boils down to is conversations and real stories.
"If we can take that families' loss and try to educate other people and bring awareness and give hope, because there is hope, nothing else matters."
If you are in need of help for yourself or someone you love here is a list of resources in the Chippewa Valley:
Eau Claire County Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic
Eau Claire County Crisis Services
Eau Claire Health Communities Mental Health Action Team
Mental Health Matters Coalition - Chippewa Valley
National Hotlines and Numbers:
988 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-866-488-7386 – The Trevor Project, Provides 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people
Text 741741 – Crisis Text Line, an emotional support text line available 24/7.