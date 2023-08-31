'My job is to help them navigate the world of recovery': Mayo Clinic doctor on Overdose Awareness Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and a local doctor is reminding folks about tools that can help keep your loved ones alive.
Addiction medicine doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Dr. Glenn Kauppila, said in 2021 there were 11 overdose deaths in Eau Claire County. This, compared to six overdose deaths in 2017.
To help prevent an overdose, he suggests using fentanyl test strips. They are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in different kinds of drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
Another option would be to talk to a doctor that helps patients who have substance use-disorder.
"My job is to help them navigate the world of recovery and what resources are out there both using medications, such as suboxone, and accessing mental health services," Dr. Kauppila said.
Narcan injections or nasal spray can be used to reverse an overdose. Narcan is widely available in Wisconsin and can be purchased without a prescription at pharmacies.
Both Narcan and fentanyl test strip kits can also be found in the lobby of the Eau Claire County Jail for free, 365 days a year.