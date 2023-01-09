National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin's free online mental health support groups expanding statewide

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you're seeking mental health support but live in a rural area where that support may be hard to find, a statewide alliance may have what you're looking for.
The Wisconsin branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is expanding its free online support group options statewide.
NAMI organizers said a silver lining of the pandemic was learning how to host support groups online; but they've realized that also allowed a lot of people who live in areas far from an in-person center to get help from their homes.
They said the support groups are not led by therapists, rather, each meeting will have two trained facilitators chosen for each group.
"People who have lived experiences, coming together, sharing their ups and downs and coping skills, and things that they can utilize. So it is a true experience of peer support," said Mary Kay Battaglia, NAMI Wisconsin's executive director. "It's different than a therapist leading you and telling you what you should do."
She said their two main groups are peer support and family support, but they also offer specialized groups for young adults or the LGBTQ+ community.
Click here to see available online support groups, or here to find an in-person center near you.