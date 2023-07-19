New RSV treatments approved for infants, older adults

(WQOW) - A new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) treatment was just approved for infants. Local health officials hope it can change the game for vulnerable children.
The FDA recently approved an injectable antibody treatment called nersevimab to be given to infants during their first RSV season, or to kids up to 24 months old who are at a higher risk of complications. It's not a vaccine, rather, it's an injection meant to reduce complications or lessen side effects.
According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, one to 3% of children younger than 12 months are hospitalized with RSV each year; experts say the goal is to get that number down.
"It doesn't take much for a child to have severe respiratory symptoms: shortness of breath, wheezing, tightness," said Marshfield Clinic Health System family medicine Nurse Practitioner Joy Hessel. "If a child has any history of asthma, any underlying health condition, immunocompromised, or has any other contributing factors, their illness can be very severe."
Hessel said in Wisconsin, RSV peaks from November to May, so parents should talk to their doctors now. An advisory committee with the CDC still needs to approve the injection.
In the meantime, a vaccine for older adults who are also at risk of complications is available for the first time this fall.
"It's estimated that 60,000 to 160,000 adults are hospitalized with complications from RSV every year, and that actually 6,000 to 10,000 end up passing away from complications of RSV each year," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department public health nurse Christina Writz.
Writz said adults most at risk are those with lung or heart conditions, those who are immunocompromised or who are in a shared living facility.
The vaccines won't be available at the health department, interested adults have to go to their primary care doctor.