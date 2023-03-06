Poison Prevention Month: Making sure your home is safe for kids and pets

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - March is Poison Prevention Month, and experts are reminding you to check and double check your house to make sure it's as safe as possible for your kids and pets.
Make sure all cleaning products, chemicals and medicines are kept out of reach of children or locked away, and far away from food. The Wisconsin Poison Center advises opening windows and doors when using cleaning products, and never mix products together.
Officials said even common medicines such as Ibuprofen or Tylenol can be dangerous for both adults and children when taken at the wrong dose. Wisconsin Poison Center recommends never taking medicine in front of children who may like to copy adults, and never calling medicine "candy" in order to get a child to take it.
Officials added cases from carbon monoxide poisoning aren't uncommon, and to make sure you have a working detector on each floor of your house.
They said it's always better to be safe than sorry: never hesitate to call Poison Control (1-800-222-1222).
"The more information you can provide the better," said Allie Isaacson, community health manager at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health. "But as a parent, too, sometimes you take your eye off your kids for a second and things happen really fast. Maybe you don't have all the details, but I think it's still best practice to reach out and be sure. You can never be too cautious."
Isaacson said not to forget about pets either: make sure chemicals and poisons aren't accessible to dogs and cats, and be aware of plants and human foods that are toxic to animals. According to the FDA, that includes things like chocolate, grapes, and aloe vera plants.
