Rabies found in bat in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A case of rabies has been confirmed in a bat in western Wisconsin.
The Barron County Health & Human Servies Department said contact with an infected bat is the number one cause of human rabies in the U.S.
“Call public health if you are bitten or scratched by an animal, find a bat in your home, or your pet has contact with a bat or wild animal,” says Health Officer Karla Potts-Shufelt. “We will work with you and your health care provider to decide further action.”
Officials said this is the first confirmed case of animal rabies in Barron County since 2019. They also said a person may not see or feel a bat bite or scratch because of the small size of their teeth and claws.
You can protect against rabies by vaccinating dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock against the disease. Officials said you should also stay away from wild animals, especially those acting abnormally. Also, if any animal bite or scratch occurs, wash the wound immediately with lots of soap and water for 10-15 minutes.
For more information on rabies, click here.