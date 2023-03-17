Red Cross needs donations to prevent spring shortage

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - You can spend part of your spring break giving red and getting green.
The American Red Cross says now is the time they really need blood donations to prevent a spring shortage.
They do have an incentive, as the Red Cross is going to email ten $10 Visa cards to everyone who donates blood until March 31.
Additionally, donors will be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa prepaid card.
This is both to show appreciation to their donors, as well as to celebrate the fact that it is currently Red Cross month.
"This is a celebration, and a way to bring awareness to the need for volunteers at red cross, and to celebrate those in our community who exemplify our mission," said Mary Jane Thomsen, the executive director of the Red Cross northwest Wisconsin chapter.
The northwest chapter of Wisconsin's Red Cross conducts four to six blood drives every week. Last year, 231,000 units of blood were donated from 4,225 blood drives.
Thomsen says one in every seven people who go into a hospital will need a blood transfusion, so every donation counts.
To find where you can donate blood, click here.