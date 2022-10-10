Reduce your baby's risk of SIDS

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - October is recognized as SIDS prevention month, and one local expert is offering advice for protecting your baby from this unexpected and devastating killer.
SIDS stands for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and while it is not preventable due to how little is known about why so many seemingly healthy infants die suddenly, a nurse at Sacred Heart said parents can take several steps to reduce the risk to their child.
One big step is avoiding obviously unhealthy practices like drugs, alcohol and smoking while pregnant. The other line of defense is making sure your baby’s sleeping arrangement is as safe as possible.
"We practice safe sleep, so keeping the baby on their back on a hard surface or crib, without any blankets, no teddy bears or soft animals anything like that, that could occlude the baby's breathing," Apollonia Beale, the assistant manager of women and infants at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, said.
Beale also said swaddle blankets are safe as long as the baby isn’t rolling yet, and parents should plan to sleep in the same room for at least the first six months of the infant's life.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 90% of post-natal infant deaths are due to SIDS. The risk is greatest within the first four months of the baby’s life.