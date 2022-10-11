Report: Rusk, Pepin counties are 'maternity care deserts'

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It's a growing trend across the country, and it's impacting mothers right here in western Wisconsin.
Data from a new March of Dimes report shows 36% of all U.S. counties are "maternity care deserts," including Pepin and Rusk Counties.
In the 2022 report released Tuesday by the health nonprofit March of Dimes, a maternity care desert is defined as any county without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care and without any obstetric providers such as obstetricians, gynecologists, and certified midwives or nurse midwives.
In maternity care deserts, there is a higher risk for poor maternal and infant health outcomes.
Between the 2020 report and today, 5% of U.S. counties shifted to lower access in maternity care, and 3% of counties shifted to higher access of care.
Shifts in the number of obstetric providers was the primary driver for the changes in access, and the report says access to maternity care is worsening throughout the country.
In 2020, approximately 900 women died of causes related to pregnancy in the U.S., with a 14.2% increase in deaths from the previous year and 30.9% increase since 2018.
The report suggests improving access by expanding Medicaid and extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to 12 months.
It also suggests expanding access to midwifery care and providing greater access to telehealth through improved infrastructure.
Both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties are designated "full access to maternity care."
In September, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Barron, and by the end of this year, in Menomonie.
Those planned closures are not included in this report.