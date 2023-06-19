Safety tips to prepare for summer heat

(WQOW) - With temperatures nearing 90-degrees all week, experts provide tips on ways to stay safe all summer-long.
First, drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Hydration keeps your body temperature regulated.
Second, don’t spend all your time under the hot sun. If you are spending the day outside, dedicate some time in the shade to avoid overheating or potential heat strokes. Signs of a heat stroke includes an altered mental state, confusion, or slurred speech.
"If you see someone sitting or laying in the sun or they are not acting themselves, get them to shade, get them water, and call for help,” said Ashton Dambowy, a nurse educator at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dambowy also said people with medical conditions taking medication may be at high risk. She emphasizes the importance of staying cool and avoiding being in the sun for too long, especially during 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.
If you suspect anyone is having a heat stroke, she says to immediately call 911.