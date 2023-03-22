Seasonal allergies worsening, and allergy shots becoming a popular long-term treatment

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An area allergist said more and more people are suffering from seasonal allergies, and many of them are choosing to get allergy shots to fight their symptoms for good.
Dr. Dylan Timberlake with Prevea Health describes allergy shots, or immunotherapy, as a way to make you less allergic to something you're allergic to.
Patients start out with a low dose and a shot every week. Typically, after six months, they would be moved to monthly injections for the next three to five years. After that, the allergy could be gone, whether it's to pollen, pet dander, dust mites, mold, or any other environmental factor.
"We can actually make you less allergic to those things in order to better control your symptoms, but also to decrease how much medicine you need on a day-to-day basis," Timberlake said.
He said with more people suffering from allergies, many don't want to take medicine every day. The shots can also work for those with asthma or eczema triggered by allergies.
He said people typically start noticing their allergies improving after four to six months of injections.