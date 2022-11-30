Signs and resources for suicide prevention

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Suicide is a sensitive subject, but one that can't be ignored.
Many people are struggling in our community, either with suicidal thoughts or with wanting to help a family member who is dealing with depression. Here are some tips for spotting warning signs of suicide.
Sharon Besterfeldt, a licensed counselor with Marshfield Clinic said not all people who are depressed are suicidal, but there are some signs you can look out for.
Be aware if your loved one is making preparations, selling their belongings, or giving things away. They might also be writing letters or making amends with people they normally wouldn't have. Note if there's any drastic changes in mood, like suddenly acting like everything is fine, or if there's missing ammunition or stockpiles of pills.
If you suspect anything, she said don't be afraid to talk with your loved one. People are often afraid they might put the idea of suicide in their loved one's mind if they talk about it, but she says that's not true.
Officials on Wednesday announced Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer died from suicide, and while his death has been difficult, Besterfeldt hopes one good thing that comes out of it is more awareness.
"I hope it brings about more conversation. It's really critical. I absolutely thank his family for being willing to talk about this because I think it is so critical that people be able to share how they're feeling."
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, health experts say talk to someone, especially a professional such as a therapist or psychiatrist.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, the suicide prevention lifeline is free and available 24/7. Just dial 9-8-8.
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Collaborates with Northwest Counseling and Guidance Clinic offering Emergency Mental Health Services. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 888-552-6642 or by clicking here.