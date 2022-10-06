Stressing the importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The CDC reports that one in eight women in the U.S. will get breast cancer during her life. That's why a local hospital is stressing the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Toni McManus, a mammography technician with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, said to help find breast cancer, you can perform a monthly breast exam on yourself by checking if there's any lumps or thickening of the skin.
However, she said mammograms are an even better detection tool.
When used, breast cancer can be found one to three years sooner.
She also said the earlier it is detected, the earlier you can get less invasive treatment and the more your rate of long-term survival goes up.
"Being able to catch it so early, some people are not having the massive surgeries, they're not having the massive chemotherapy. Sometimes, in some cases, not even radiation. So the treatment process is much better when you catch it early," McManus said.
Officials add the COVID vaccine and booster can inflame lymph nodes, which can be seen on a mammogram, so it is recommended to wait four to six weeks after your shot to do a screening.
It is recommended to start getting screened once you're 40 years old, but still consult your doctor beforehand.