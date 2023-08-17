Study: Alcohol can complicate cancer treatment

(WQOW) - A new study found that drinking and risky alcohol consumption are common among U.S. cancer survivors, even during cancer treatment, but what does this mean?
The Carbone Cancer Center at UW Health in Madison, and Washington University in St. Louis co-authored the study. The research involved more than 15,000 adults with a cancer diagnosis. Roughly 77% of those adults self-reported as current drinkers.
Among that 77%, approximately one in four reported binge drinking and roughly 38% engaged in hazardous drinking.
Oncologist and co-author Dr. Noelle Loconte said this is an emerging concern because alcohol is a carcinogen that causes at least seven different types of cancer.
"Alcohol by itself, regardless of whether you have an alcohol-associated cancer, can complicate the treatment for cancer so more hospitalizations, longer lengths of stay, lower cure rates," she said. "For a variety of reasons, we care about alcohol consumption."
For people who read this study, Dr. Loconte hopes that cancer survivors, or those currently being treated follow two recommendations. One, do not drink over the recommended guidelines, which is a max of two drinks a day for men, and one a day for women. Two, if you are overdrinking, talk to your doctor on ways to cut back because you can die from withdrawals if you stop cold turkey.