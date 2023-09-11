Study: Hearing aids reduce cognitive decline

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new study from the Alzheimer's Association is showing how critical hearing aids can be.
According to the study, older adults with mild to moderate hearing loss had almost a 50% decrease in long-term cognitive decline when using hearing aids.
Dr. Rebecca Younk, an Audiologist at Beltone Hearing Aid Center in Eau Claire said this shows how important it is to know the signs and symptoms of a decline in hearing and when you might need a device.
She said if you're having trouble hearing background noises in large gatherings, or having a hard time understanding what someone said, those could be signs of some sort of hearing loss.
"Most adults by the time they are 50 or 60, do start to have some degree of hearing loss," said Younk. "And so, getting a base-line hearing test maybe every decade. Starting at 40 or 50, and then after 50 or 60, going every one to two years to monitor that hearing."
She said wearing ear protection when at a concert or working with loud equipment is key to protecting your ears. If people can hear your music while you have headphones in, your music is too loud, which can damage your ears.