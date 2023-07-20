Study: Nursing home residents benefit from rapid flu tests

(WQOW) - Early flu testing is key, according to a new study.
Results from a UW Health study found that nursing home residents had better health outcomes after doing rapid influenza testing.
Results showed a 20-22% decline in emergency room visits for elderly patients, as well as a 36% decrease in length of stay at the hospital.
Dr. Jonathan Temte with UW Health said the cost of prevention is less than intervention and saves money in the long run.
"If we save one hospitalization or maybe even one emergency room trip, you've probably paid for the technology for an entire year in a long-term care facility," he said. "I think these are things we have to look at not only in terms of practicality and feasibility, but the affordability."
Temte added each rapid test costs $12, and the average hospital stay in the U.S. is more than $2,800 a day.
Officials say going forward, they hope to apply the lessons from COVID-19 to things like influenza and other respiratory viruses.