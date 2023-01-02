The do's and don'ts of Dry January

(WQOW) - If you made a resolution to be healthy this year, one option is participating in Dry January this month, where people stop drinking during the first month of the year.
Some health experts say people who put a pause on alcohol even just for a month report clearer skin, better sleep, and a better mood by the end of the 31 days. They suggest doing it with friends to hold each other accountable.
Others say it can be easy to fall back into old habits after taking part in a trend like this.
"I think when you deny yourself is when you end up binging," said Stephen Kopecky, M.D., who works in Mayo Clinic's cardiology department. "This idea of being dry for a whole month, boy, what happens on the first day of the next month? I really think it's better to just make small changes over time."
That is especially true for those who struggle with addiction, as Mayo Clinic officials say sudden withdrawal from alcohol can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms.