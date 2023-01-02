The do's and don'ts of Dry January

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

The do's and don'ts of Dry January

  • Updated
  • 0
Dry January

(WQOW) - If you made a resolution to be healthy this year, one option is participating in Dry January this month, where people stop drinking during the first month of the year.

Some health experts say people who put a pause on alcohol even just for a month report clearer skin, better sleep, and a better mood by the end of the 31 days. They suggest doing it with friends to hold each other accountable.

Others say it can be easy to fall back into old habits after taking part in a trend like this.

"I think when you deny yourself is when you end up binging," said Stephen Kopecky, M.D., who works in Mayo Clinic's cardiology department. "This idea of being dry for a whole month, boy, what happens on the first day of the next month? I really think it's better to just make small changes over time."

That is especially true for those who struggle with addiction, as Mayo Clinic officials say sudden withdrawal from alcohol can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you