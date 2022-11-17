"This is a fungus that can make you very sick" Hunters warned about of blastomycosis in soil

(WQOW/WKOW) - If you're planning on hunting this season, UW Health is warning there is a respiratory illness you can catch in the woods — and it's not the flu, COVID-19 or RSV.
The illness is a toxic fungal infection called blastomycosis, which develops when a person or animal breathes in the airborne spores that live in soil.
UW Health Kids physician Dr. Bruce Klein said the fungus is present in the great lakes region but is especially prevalent in northern parts of Wisconsin.
Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and an "unusual skin rash" with a lump on the skin, which may indicate the infection has spread.
He said that it can also spread outside of the lungs to the bloodstream, lymphatic system, skin, bones and even the brain.
"This is a fungus that can make you very sick," Klein said. "If it's not diagnosed and treated it can be fatal. So, it's really important particularly in this state where we know that people get exposed."
If someone develops symptoms, Klein said they should go to the doctor to get an oral antifungal medicine.
He said the sooner you are treated, the better the outcome.