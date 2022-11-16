Thousands participate in The Great American Smokeout

(WQOW) - Thousands of people across the country will be taking charge of their health Thursday by participating in The Great American Smokeout.
The American Cancer Society is hosting The Great American Smokeout in an effort to help smokers quit for life.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 480,000 people die from a smoking-related illness each year in the United States.
About 3 million youth under the age of 18 are using vaping devices, and among the three million users, over 50% are children under the age of 13.
Tobacco dependence and treatment researcher, Dr. J. Taylor Hays, said the effects of smoking products are hazardous. He preaches about the importance of quitting along with the benefits that follow.
"The only effective way to eliminate the progression of chronic lung disease is to stop smoking. And those people who stop do better, have fewer symptoms, live longer and live better. The benefits start as soon as you quit. No matter what age, you will gain some benefit. Years of life or years of quality life that you would not have had if you kept smoking."
Many free resources are available for those looking to quit. You can visit CDC's webpage to find these resources.