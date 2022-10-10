Ticks still rampant as hunting season begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As hunting season begins, hunters may want to prepare and look out for those tiny creatures known as ticks.
The Eau Claire Health Department warns that even though it is getting cooler, ticks are still very much alive. They said that even though ticks are mostly known for lyme disease, there are many different kinds of ticks that come with other illnesses that could make you sick.
"Some ticks could actually have co-infections, so they could be infected with two different strains of bacteria and pathogens," said Savannah Bergman, Chemist Microbiologist with the health department. "It's really important to make sure that you're not increasing that risk for yourself, or any of your family members."
Health officials say that some of the best ways to prevent tick bites is using a permethrin and aerosol spray and pre-treat your clothing. They also say before using the spray to make sure to check the label and see if they are safe for your skin or pets.