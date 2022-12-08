Tips for reducing pain and weight gain during the holiday season

(WQOW) - While the holidays bring joy and peace to many, some may not feel so well due to increased pain and weight gain.
A doctor with UW Health says during the months of November and December patients struggle with weight gain, which leads to inflammation and excess pressure on their joints.
Pain induced areas such as lower back, knees, and ankles are at high risk of having excess pressure. To reduce the risk of pain, doctors strongly recommend eating in moderation between Thanksgiving and New Year's.
"Foods of animal origin typically are not that great. This means that if people eat more meat, more animal origin products, they will have more liability to worsening pain. On the other end, vegetables and some fruits that are healthy will increase antioxidants in the body which can help relieve pain," said Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, medical director and associate professor of anesthesiology.
People are encouraged to enjoy their food during the holiday season but should also keep in mind what they are putting into their bodies. Doing this will help them not have to pay for it in their future.