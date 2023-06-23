 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'UV rays are a known human carcinogen': How to stay safe in the sun

sunscreen

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Summer is officially underway, so a Wisconsin dermatologist wants to make sure you're safe in the sun.

Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist with UW Health says skin cancer is caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet, or UV rays, so it's important to protect your skin with a good sunscreen.

Experts say look for a mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Apply every two hours, and don't forget sensitive areas such as the ears, nose, and feet.

"When you're outdoors, make sure that you think about the fact that UV rays are a known human carcinogen, and a lot of time the effects aren't seen right away in terms of skin cancer risk," said Bodemer. "But if you're outside getting burned or tanned on a regular basis, that is setting you up for increased rates of aging as you get older, as well as skin cancer."

Another tip is to avoid exposure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. because the middle of the day is when the sun's rays are the strongest.

Additionally, you should wear wide-rimmed hats and sunglasses to better protect your face.

