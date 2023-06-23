'UV rays are a known human carcinogen': How to stay safe in the sun

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Summer is officially underway, so a Wisconsin dermatologist wants to make sure you're safe in the sun.
Dr. Apple Bodemer, a dermatologist with UW Health says skin cancer is caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet, or UV rays, so it's important to protect your skin with a good sunscreen.
Experts say look for a mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.
Apply every two hours, and don't forget sensitive areas such as the ears, nose, and feet.
"When you're outdoors, make sure that you think about the fact that UV rays are a known human carcinogen, and a lot of time the effects aren't seen right away in terms of skin cancer risk," said Bodemer. "But if you're outside getting burned or tanned on a regular basis, that is setting you up for increased rates of aging as you get older, as well as skin cancer."
Another tip is to avoid exposure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. because the middle of the day is when the sun's rays are the strongest.
Additionally, you should wear wide-rimmed hats and sunglasses to better protect your face.