UW-Health bringing awareness to traumatic falls

MADISON (WQOW) - If you have a loved one who is susceptible to falls at home, you aren't alone.
May is trauma awareness month. According to UW Health experts, falls at home are the most common type of traumatic injury.
Dr. Ann O'Rourke said UW Health treats about 3,500 patients for trauma-related injuries every year. Two thousand of those injuries are from falling. She said people ages 65 and older are more likely to be impacted by falling.
"As we age our eyesight is not as good, our balance maybe is not as good," said O'Rourke. "And some of that is some of the medications that we're taking. Work with your primary care provider if the medicines that you're taking you feel really lightheaded every time you stand up, well there's chance that you're going to pass out and fall and hit your head or break your ribs."
She said there are things you can do at home to reduce chances for a fall to occur. Things such as keeping floors dry and clutter-free and keeping hallways lit at night can help.
O'Rourke said next to falling, motor vehicle crashes are the second most common traumatic injury.