UW Health speaks to importance of becoming an organ donor

(WQOW) - If you're thinking of becoming an organ donor, now would be the time to do it. It's National Donate Life Month, and UW Health is emphasizing the importance of being an organ donor.
According to Donate Life America, there are more than 100,000 adults and children waiting for organ transplants in the United States right now, including over 14,000 people in Wisconsin. About 691 transplants from 407 donors have helped many people in the state.
Stephanie Taylor, a senior donation support specialist at UW Health, said people who sign up to be an organ donor are signing up because they want to help other families in saving a loved one.
On the flip side, the donor is also making things easier on their family by letting them know that being a donor is something they wanted.
"Donor families find a lot of healing in the donation process," Taylor said. "When they receive a letter from a recipient, and get to hear from somebody becoming a grandma, or someone being able to continue doing the work that they love, all because of their loved one's gift of an organ transplant is very healing for them."
Taylor said if you're unsure about becoming an organ donor, reach out to others, do research and talk to your family before you put that dot on your driver's license.