What you can do to make your Thanksgiving meal healthier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but what can you swap to make the food for your feast a little more healthy?
Public health dietitian Ruth Kilness with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said turkey is lean meat that's a great source of protein, so there's not much to avoid on it besides the skin.
Stuffing can be high in sodium, so she suggests making it from scratch to control the salt levels.
When making mashed potatoes or scalloped potatoes, use low-fat or fat-free dairy products.
Gravy for the most part is not healthy, so just try to portion control and not eat too much of it.
When making desserts like pumpkin pie, try not to go overboard on the sugar.
"A lot of foods that we prepare can be a lot healthier just in the way we prepare it. Baking versus frying them, roasting. Those are all good options," Kilness said.
Experts say the average American eats 3,000 to 4,000 calories on Thanksgiving day, but we should still try to stick to a 2,000 calorie diet.
Kilness also suggests going for walk either in the morning before you eat or later in the evening after your food has settled.