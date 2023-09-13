Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths: Steps to take to keep yourself safe

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths. The Chippewa County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) says there are more steps to take than people realize to bring those numbers down.
ADRC manager Leslie Fijalkiewicz said one big danger is that one fall can lead to a fear of another. That causes people to be less active, which weakens muscle and balance and can contribute to another fall. Learning how to move and even to get up from a fall is as important as making sure your home is safe.
"People often think, 'If they just got rid of those throw rugs,' but it's other things," Fijalkiewicz said. "It can be the lighting in your home, the pathways: is the path clear? Is it lit? What about the shoes that you're wearing? Are the clothes that you're wearing too long?"
The ADRC is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health Systems to hold a Stepping On workshop this fall. It's a program that reports reducing falls by 31% among the people that attend. That's through speakers like pharmacists and specialists, and exercises taught by physical therapists.
The workshop consists of one session per week for seven weeks starting October 4. It's offered at both the Chippewa Falls YMCA and the Chippewa Senior Center. Click here to register for free or call the ADRC at 715-726-7777.