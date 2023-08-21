Wisconsin’s role in binge drinking in the U.S.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In the latest CDC report, Wisconsin is leading the country in binge drinking and a local health expert says it is a serious but preventable health problem.
According to the CDC, in 2021, the prevalence of binge drinking impacted 23.5%, or nearly 1 in 4 adults, in the state.
Zach Couture, a local nurse with the L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, says binge drinking is when a person has four or more drinks in a two-hour period.
Statistics show that binge drinking is a leading preventable cause of death in the United States with 140,000 deaths each year. Risks of binge drinking include heart problems, memory problems and liver diseases to name a few.
“I think the biggest difference between binge drinking and just going out with people is that binge drinking is this repeated pattern that’s going on," Couture said. "If this is affecting things in your life, if people are talking to you, if friends or family members are talking to you about your drinking, it probably more severe than just going out at night to binge drinking.”
Couture says some additional signs of binge drinking include having the urge to wake up and take a drink, feeling shaky, and feeling anxious when you aren’t drinking.
If you or a loved one needs help, Couture says your health care provider, local AA meetings, or treatment centers are good places to start.